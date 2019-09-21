Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Take (TTWO); Enbridge (ENB) Position Boosted by Grisanti Capital Management Llc

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.97M shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.09M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Grassi Invest has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 12,482 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 83,249 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 64,151 shares. 606,519 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Old National Bancorp In owns 2,157 shares. Axa stated it has 109,538 shares. Hrt Limited Liability invested in 6,587 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 189 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs holds 0.47% or 222,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,756 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 127,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 12,281 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.18 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Collier Creek Holdings.

