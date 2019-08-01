Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $21.39 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $7.23 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 328,545 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 530.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 66,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 78,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 362,961 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 8,796 shares to 38,435 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,990 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,883 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has invested 1.77% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 41,950 were reported by Sigma Invest Counselors Inc. Mackay Shields reported 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Millennium Lc reported 1.38 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 140,215 shares. Alabama-based Welch Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.21% or 2,623 shares. Cap World reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 63,987 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Communication Ltd holds 0.03% or 34,284 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,870 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 108,823 shares. 887,693 were reported by Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World reported 3,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 6,095 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 146,960 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 11,054 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 81,440 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,164 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natixis LP reported 13,113 shares. 1.11 million are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Symphony Asset Management accumulated 0.07% or 2,763 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership reported 711,039 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $138.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).