Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position by $7.13 Million; Valuation Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Its Position in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $657,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 76,387 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 63,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares to 169,526 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,607 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Lc owns 130,420 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc accumulated 2.48M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Strategic Fincl reported 96,353 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Llc owns 82,607 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 345,435 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In stated it has 336,139 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 0.43% or 107,328 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1.23M shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97.18 million shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 1.34 million shares. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 1,441 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.67% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.2% stake.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 30.00 million shares to 20.00M shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 7.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).