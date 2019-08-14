Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $1.01 Million as Valuation Declined; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Boosted

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25M, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 1.35 million shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 321.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 2,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 8.14M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: ‘Significant Opportunities’ For WWE Beyond TV Deals – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “â€œStep Insideâ€ WWE® 2K20 and Experience Franchise Firsts with Cover Superstars Becky Lynch® and Roman Reignsâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WWE Stock Is Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 15.00 million shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 8,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,974 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 58,975 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 48,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maverick Cap invested in 0.1% or 83,640 shares. Light Street Mgmt Ltd reported 593,135 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Needham Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.41% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 165 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.11% or 7,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,697 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. 37,700 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Steinberg Asset accumulated 0.35% or 64,139 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Cap Equity Ltd Com invested in 31,664 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 18,397 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 7,518 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 1.94M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited owns 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 560 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Com invested in 2,200 shares. 536 are held by Psagot Investment House Limited. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 202,264 shares or 0.63% of the stock. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,330 shares. Marsico Mngmt reported 1.08 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.27% or 245,766 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 28,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 429,758 shares.