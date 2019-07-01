Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE); B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $620,842 as Shares Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $419.48. About 99,350 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 3.95M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.22% or 1.10M shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont accumulated 76 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 103,477 shares. Monetary Mgmt invested 0.86% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Canada Pension Plan Board has 587,436 shares. Navellier Assoc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,848 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.04% or 38,247 shares. 618,258 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 71,014 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. 12,042 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Stifel Fincl holds 76,631 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.30 million shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene down 8% premarket on no-bid from Humana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why LendingTree Stock Gained 35% in January – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apache Opens Application for 2019-2020 Tree Grant Program – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollarama raises full-year same-store sales forecast, shares gain 10% – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Management Inc owns 7,020 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 1,301 shares. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Citadel Advisors Limited reported 43,103 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,940 shares. Cookson Peirce & owns 2,015 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 15,150 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Par Capital Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sei invested in 90,208 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Scout Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 64,474 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 126,875 shares. Victory Management reported 343,010 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Parametric Associate Lc reported 21,043 shares.