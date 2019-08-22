Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX); Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $2.57 Million as Stock Value Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 53,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 876,159 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34M, up from 822,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 10.70M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 09/04/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 450,066 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,856 shares to 298,890 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 17,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,826 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

