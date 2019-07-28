Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in Jack In The Box (JACK); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Its Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 89,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 324,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 406,546 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low, Says Goldman’s Garzarelli (Video); 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 17.00 million shares to 61.00 million shares, valued at $66.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 30.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.