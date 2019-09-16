Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in Childrens Pl (PLCE); Drw Securities Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $6.91 Million

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2659.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 35,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 1,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 19,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The hedge fund held 157,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.67. About 420,288 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 28,526 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2.38 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 0% or 2,797 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 43,459 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 3,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Vanguard Group invested in 1.65M shares. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 90,325 shares in its portfolio. 20,365 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. 9,552 are owned by Manufacturers Life Co The. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Communication Ma accumulated 32,952 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 5,290 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.51M shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 5,200 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 293,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

