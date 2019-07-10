Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC); Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Position in Altria Group (MO) by $513,236

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.49M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 8,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,457 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 5.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 7.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cannabis-infused Drink Makers Prepare for Regulations – Investing News Network” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Next Wave Of Canadian Cannabis – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis’ Backdoor Strategy for Entering the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Eyebrow-Raising Predictions From Tilray That You’ll Want to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 98,100 shares. Moreover, Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 555,000 shares. Phoenix Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 40,361 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 15,674 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 186,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.13% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 313,864 shares. Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 41,040 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 51,900 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Street accumulated 0.01% or 2.89M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 221,407 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 16,800 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 45,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 87,498 shares or 0% of the stock.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares to 7,069 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,604 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 28,559 shares. 7,006 were reported by Cutter And Commerce Brokerage. Shufro Rose & Limited Com holds 5,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies invested in 19,803 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). American Gru Inc has 6.82M shares. Covington Management owns 37,186 shares. Financial Advisory Service reported 7,231 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested in 0% or 83,955 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Management Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc stated it has 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 3,500 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,605 shares. Bailard reported 5,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 920,614 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Altria’s Cigarette Price Hike Really the Bullish Sign Analysts Think? – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “June 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.