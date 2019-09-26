Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Mbia (MBI); Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holder Argi Investment Services Upped Holding by $340,689 as Market Valuation Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 5,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 62,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 56,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 419,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 906,655 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Sp Smcp600vl Etf (IJS) by 6,221 shares to 155,279 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc Class A by 23,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,181 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Inv Etf (FLRN).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 162,600 shares to 412,500 shares, valued at $30.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,803 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH).