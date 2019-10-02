Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Lowered by $24.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; S Squared Technology Has Cut Its Holding in Ambarella (AMBA) by $968,000 as Market Valuation Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 44,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 66,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 357,669 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 62,188 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.17M for 16.06 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

