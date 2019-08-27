Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $6.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $50.18 Million as Shares Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.78. About 9.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 265,503 shares as the company's stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 44,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 309,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $250.78. About 238,695 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 274,982 shares. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 99,733 shares or 5.06% of the stock. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv invested in 0.21% or 9,676 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,466 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 23,500 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 90,714 shares. Missouri-based Cortland Associates Mo has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 135,345 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 2.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 978,401 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,130 shares. Culbertson A N invested in 4% or 117,610 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt owns 113,776 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 950,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $34.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019