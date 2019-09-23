Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding In Mbia (MBI) Was Has Boosted; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Vermilion Energy (VET) as Share Price Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 419,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 694,552 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 61,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 890,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, down from 952,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 1.09 million shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) by 591 shares to 4,476 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.56 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 525,449 shares. Argent invested in 0.02% or 17,685 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 832,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 1.05M shares. First Republic Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 161,711 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 17,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 933,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Gp Inc reported 0% stake. 23,856 are held by Aperio Group Inc Lc. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 1.11 million are owned by Geode Cap Limited Liability. 750 were accumulated by Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 6.96M shares. 36,301 are held by Sei Investments Co. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 164,520 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

