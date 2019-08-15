Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding in Mbia (MBI) Trimmed as Shares Declined; As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Valuation Declined, Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 584,463 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 483,011 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rating On Alliance Resource Partners L.P; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners Increases Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – ARLP SEES FY EBITDA $710M TO $730M, EST. $620.3M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.00 million for 5.41 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 18,178 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.14M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 48,394 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Ltd Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.11% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Foundry Prns Ltd Llc owns 350,757 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 163,736 are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Hap Trading Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 27,110 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Mariner Limited Co stated it has 57,834 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,000 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 135,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 38,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,594 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 28,607 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 60,664 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 157,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 4,192 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 335,974 shares. Fine Prtn LP holds 10.26% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 7.47M shares. Chou Assocs Mgmt owns 952,531 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 106,395 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Prudential Fin Inc reported 12,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 235,153 shares.

