Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Ralph Lauren (Put) (RL) as Share Price Declined; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $885,500 as Share Price Declined

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 212,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 223,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 3.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (RL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 464,420 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co New by 165,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 263,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.20 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

