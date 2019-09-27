Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped By $23.50 Million Its Pvh (PVH) Holding; Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Sentiment Is 1.13

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 54 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 48 reduced and sold their positions in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 85.38 million shares, down from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 33 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 111.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 250,000 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 475,000 shares with $44.95M value, up from 225,000 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $6.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 601,297 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – International Sales of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Hand PVH Earnings Beat; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. 191 shares were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL, worth $14,254 on Tuesday, September 3. 1,200 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares with value of $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace bearing products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, and point-of-use inventory management. It has a 28.13 P/E ratio. The firm supplies approximately 575,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts.