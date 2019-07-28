Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $454,320 as Stock Value Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 59,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,995 shares to 88,518 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 110,255 shares. Canal Insurance holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 105,000 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc reported 26,398 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.63M shares. Cypress Lc (Wy) holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8,489 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Webster Natl Bank N A has 3.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 339,893 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,673 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Chilton Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Business Service Incorporated owns 9,076 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Davenport Com reported 0.75% stake. Bonness invested in 21,029 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $138.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Management LP owns 440,118 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 109,175 shares. Wealthquest Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 13,613 shares. 78,586 are held by M&R Mgmt Inc. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adage Prns Group Ltd holds 2.84% or 9.63 million shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 209,650 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or holds 83,466 shares. Pictet North America Sa reported 190,768 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Knott David M stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 885,394 shares stake. 131,997 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Mrj Capital has invested 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com stated it has 161,304 shares. New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Mgmt has invested 5.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).