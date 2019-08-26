Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Market Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 76,050 shares to 88,550 shares, valued at $31.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, 2U, and Zendesk Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons I Just Bought Slack – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,524 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.