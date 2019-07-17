Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $26.69 Million as Stock Rose; Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding as Market Value Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $419.22. About 81,701 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 95,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,573 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 136,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 39,881 shares to 42,456 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc Com by 136,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc Com (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Limited Liability holds 1.35M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 360,261 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv invested in 171,564 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 560,651 shares. Whittier Tru owns 56,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 687,412 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 10,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd has 151,731 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 40,600 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 55,289 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 49,761 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 449,783 shares. Adage Cap Gp Lc invested in 924,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated accumulated 37,195 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93M for 58.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 100,000 shares to 749,302 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,369 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com stated it has 584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paw Capital reported 5,000 shares. Portolan Capital Management Lc invested 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 2,070 are held by Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc. Comerica Bancorporation reported 4,896 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 8 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 9,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,850 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Ci Invests Inc reported 0.2% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,674 shares. Polen Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,425 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 34,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.