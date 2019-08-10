Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Mbia (MBI) Position by $4.35 Million; Stock Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Goodman Financial Cut Its Holding

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 849,357 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 312,500 shares to 562,500 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest accumulated 681,183 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 2,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 7,302 shares. 22,966 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 23,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 74,629 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 13,190 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 60,786 shares. invested in 56,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 5,315 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 37,079 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.17 million shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 58,337 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Management stated it has 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Violich Management has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A And Associate reported 9,551 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,680 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 715 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 827 were reported by Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il. Torray Limited Liability reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 7,249 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 833 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.21% or 31,425 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 265 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Management holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,574 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability owns 80 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Fin Limited Com has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.