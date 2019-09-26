Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ralph Lauren (Put) (RL) Stake by $4.24 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 66.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 684,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.56 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 623,549 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (RL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 245,790 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Com accumulated 198,594 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 8,690 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 116,307 shares. World Asset holds 4,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,926 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 44,736 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 1,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.12% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.06 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 97,850 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 84,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 5,673 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 179,342 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 165,000 shares to 658,803 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Levi Strauss & Co New by 165,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Hospitality Corp.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $57.33 million activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 176,085 shares to 107,135 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 43,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

