Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $14.34 Million; Market Value Rose; Fil LTD Position in Gamestop New (GME) Trimmed by $6.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 1.20M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.38M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 5.42M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 24,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 25,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

