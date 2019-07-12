Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Community Health Sys New (CYH) by $3.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.445. About 768,617 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 712,484 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 17.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.00M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 33,371 shares valued at $3.37M was made by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. The insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. The insider Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.