Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake by $9.61 Million; Holder Wetherby Asset Management Boosted Twitter (TWTR) Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 237,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 196,607 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 130.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 12,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 21,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 9,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 11.70 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares to 4,117 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,837 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Call) by 1.18M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

