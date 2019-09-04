Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $354,900; Zebra Capital Management Holds Stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX)

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.01 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $13.6 during the last trading session, reaching $581. About 420,906 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 432,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.