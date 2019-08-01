Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Brunswick (BC) Stake by $22.50 Million; Shares Declined; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Redwood Investments Has Cut Its Position by $8.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 171,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 258,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 429,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 16.71% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 2.50M shares traded or 200.37% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 543,858 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 15.00M shares to 25.00 million shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 37.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00M shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 504 shares to 13,175 shares, valued at $23.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 43,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).