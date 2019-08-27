Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Take (TTWO) Stake By $30.55 Million; Bb&T Securities Upped Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 78.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 87,500 shares with $8.26 million value, down from 412,500 last quarter. Take now has $14.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 542,619 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 52.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 151,157 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 436,828 shares with $18.43 million value, up from 285,671 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $65.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 5.48M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit jumps 40 pct on trading boost

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 2.57% above currents $130.86 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12500 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Stephens maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 59,369 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 11,314 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 5,862 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1,300 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 941,471 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 3,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 41,011 shares. Swedbank owns 0.29% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 646,206 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 77,950 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 238 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gru has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,539 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 11,700 shares to 486,900 valued at $42.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 89,123 shares and now owns 324,744 shares. Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc holds 11,660 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Motco reported 128,943 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 6,691 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 315,285 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.1% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,770 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stephens Ar owns 9,167 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,593 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 16,484 shares stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 848,623 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 3.75 million are held by Prudential Public Lc. King Wealth invested in 0.13% or 10,102 shares.

