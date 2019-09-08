Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Take (TTWO) as Stock Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stake by $359,840

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 843,362 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.00M for 26.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares to 79,672 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

