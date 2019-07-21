Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $30.55 Million; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Shares Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Cut Its Position by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50 million shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 738,472 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 52.12 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.