Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) by $7.30 Million as Share Price Declined; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 1.25 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 461,510 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.38 million for 23.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 308,547 shares to 574,305 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 312,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 27,041 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 6,555 shares. 46,102 were accumulated by Kepos Cap Lp. Federated Investors Pa has 5,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 60,250 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Armistice Capital Limited Co owns 120,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Dupont Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 2,041 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 2,657 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 17,523 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 10,258 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 1,296 shares. 96,702 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Jack Henry & Associates and Kansas City Southern – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 10 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 6,103 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 260,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 276,649 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 750 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 16,585 shares. Brinker Cap holds 11,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 9,850 shares. Sasco Inc Ct has invested 3.18% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fmr Limited holds 0.12% or 22.53M shares. Stanley reported 0.3% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 10,695 shares. 300 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus. Us National Bank De accumulated 115,136 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.06% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.41% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 1.02M shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply’s Presto Buyout to Boost MRO Distribution Business – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alcoa (AA) to Report Q1 Earnings Results: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.