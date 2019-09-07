Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) as Shares Declined; Terex New (TEX) Share Price Declined While Federated Investors Decreased Its Stake by $301,440

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 459,581 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 19,433 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, down from 28,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 397,481 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 12,457 shares. Verition Fund Management accumulated 0.02% or 6,555 shares. Tyvor Capital Lc owns 5.91% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 309,959 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 38,656 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 33,596 shares. 3,226 were reported by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 341,118 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Menta Limited Com owns 11,068 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.32% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Jana Ptnrs Limited Com invested 7.22% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 6 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 125,100 shares to 575,100 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 312,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.38M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. Another trade for 1.60M shares valued at $43.70M was made by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7. 10 shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A, worth $334. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $2,287 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 702 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Comm State Bank has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 13,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 40,755 shares. Valley Advisers reported 120 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 12,086 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 194,893 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.63 million shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 6,298 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.94M for 7.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 884,051 shares to 27.85M shares, valued at $873.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 143,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).