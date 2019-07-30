Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) Stake by $7.30 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.17 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35M, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 1.81M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 104,592 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 19.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 60,566 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Halcyon Management Prtn Lp invested 1.83% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Bloom Tree Ltd Liability Company has 5.91% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kellner Capital Limited Liability holds 1.19% or 25,300 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 2.75M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Contravisory Investment reported 1.52% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tekne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 11.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vigilant Cap Lc accumulated 247 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co reported 1.16% stake. Aurora Invest Counsel has 45,426 shares. Madison Investment Holding has 0.14% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 111,100 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares to 991,930 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile reschedules call amid apparent merger delay – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile, Dish agree on divestitures for Sprint merger – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GPAQ) Announces Results of Stockholder Meeting – Extension of Period to Complete a Business Combination Approved – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Starts Jack In The Box (JACK) at Sell – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Fed’s Williams cements rate-cut expectations – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Companies using Facebook ‘Like’ button liable for data – EU court – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Launch of American Premium Branded CBD Products with Former NFL Player Jack Brewer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Axa has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ancora Ltd holds 7,757 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa owns 116,444 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability stated it has 74,400 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 146,222 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 440,665 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 4,916 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 16,273 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 41,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement owns 0.16% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 5,091 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 242,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 4 shares.