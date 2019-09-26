Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Cut By $3.14 Million Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake; Manulife Financial (MFC) SI Decreased By 0.4%

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. MFC’s SI was 5.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 5.13 million shares previously. With 2.04M avg volume, 3 days are for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s short sellers to cover MFC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.06M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp analyzed 165,000 shares as Intelsat S A (I)'s stock rose 8.69%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 658,803 shares with $12.81 million value, down from 823,803 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $3.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.54 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company has market cap of $35.41 billion. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pension contracts and mutual fund services and products; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products.

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Manulife (USA) Stock Fell 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manulife: Dark Clouds Overshadow Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manulife Financial: An Investment Solution For You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 74,165 shares to 500,000 valued at $21.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 325,000 shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intelsat has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 11.52% above currents $24.21 stock price. Intelsat had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.