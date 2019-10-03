Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreased Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $5.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $322,740 as Market Value Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.48 million, down from 88,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $303.71. About 73,359 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 2,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,288 shares to 2,208 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.44 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.