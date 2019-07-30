Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Its Mbia (MBI) Position by $4.35 Million; A F L A C (AFL) Stake Held by Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 3.25 million shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 273,351 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “MBIA (MBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 76,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 23,417 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.02% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 13,190 are owned by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 167,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Taylor Asset Mgmt reported 678,712 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 135,539 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Valueworks Lc has invested 4.72% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 18,188 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 43,309 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Cap has invested 0.23% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 46,401 shares. 16,659 were reported by Panagora Asset. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 267,933 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 428,331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 279,436 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Another trade for 37,880 shares valued at $1.82M was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.