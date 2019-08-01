Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Take (TTWO) by $30.55 Million; Loudon Investment Management Holding in Block H & R (HRB) Has Lowered by $476,675

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.04M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs accumulated 25,121 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Massachusetts Financial Com Ma has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. 28,794 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc. Lsv Asset Management holds 9,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Uss Investment Mngmt owns 661,349 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.05% or 2,250 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 16,739 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 2,663 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 40,094 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 13,295 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 76,050 shares to 88,550 shares, valued at $31.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment reported 44,600 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 49,011 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 22.92 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantres Asset Management accumulated 16,200 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 168,267 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 341,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.00M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication accumulated 7,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 159,647 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 13,400 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 14,290 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Co holds 0.75% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 92,072 shares. The New York-based Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 148,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 9,760 shares.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Americans place significant pressures on themselves to reach life milestones – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Lukewarm On H&R Block Early In Turnaround – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares to 21,035 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).