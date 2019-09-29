Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Pg&E (PCG); Sina (SINA) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $597,700 as Stock Price Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 170.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.96M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.50M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company's stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 185,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 199,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40M shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 27.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 817,200 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $538.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 3.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "SINA and Weibo: Falling Knives or Undervalued Stocks? – The Motley Fool" on May 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why SINA Stock Fell 12.1% in March – Motley Fool" published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why SINA Corp. Stock Fell 10% Today – Nasdaq" on May 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,601 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 74,094 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 5,085 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 40 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 35,475 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 2.26 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 13,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 36,740 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 185 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.54 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 499,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70 million shares. Glendon Cap LP holds 1.21% or 225,169 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital LP owns 5.77 million shares. Assetmark reported 44 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 250 shares. Johnson Gp Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oak Hill Advsrs LP holds 14.37% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 343,044 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 24,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 186,151 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Lc invested 60.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 550 shares. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 5.05% or 279,492 shares in its portfolio.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 165,000 shares to 658,803 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 341,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.