Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Take (TTWO); As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Valuation Declined, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 419,473 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.09 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.20 million shares traded or 52.69% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL) by 35,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $220.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,840 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce accumulated 1,100 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.03% or 716,945 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% or 31,769 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,386 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il has 0.75% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1.80 million are owned by Investors. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 196,784 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 1,756 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advsrs Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,526 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru Company holds 1,858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Phocas Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 250 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 585 shares. Highline Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.71% or 567,100 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Ltd holds 0.57% or 64,964 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership holds 1.07% or 692,000 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 0.04% or 19,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advisors holds 221 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 3,805 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated holds 4,550 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 3.57M shares to 7.31M shares, valued at $87.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 220,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,299 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

