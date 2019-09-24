Davidson Investment Advisors Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $1.66 Million; Last Week Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Drax Group PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 339.14’s average target is 21.64% above currents GBX 278.8 stock price. Drax Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded the shares of DRX in report on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 19 with “Hold”. See Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) latest ratings:

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.11 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It has a 39.83 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The stock decreased 0.57% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 278.8. About 1.28 million shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Drax Group plcâ€™s (LON:DRX) 4.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Utility Of Agility: Drax Group Boss Plots Coal-Free Future For £1.5B U.K. Energy Outfit – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

