Davidson Investment Advisors Upped American Campus Cmnt (ACC) Stake; Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Cut by $18.25 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 476,431 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Campus Cmnt (ACC) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 32,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 173,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Campus Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 628,143 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,966 shares to 95,076 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,390 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. The insider venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64M. 275,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares with value of $18.98 million were sold by Braslyn Ltd..

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.