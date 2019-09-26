Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Share Value Declined; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Rose, Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 524,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70M, down from 536,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 3.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 219,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 370,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 229,929 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutica (TKPYY) by 191,654 shares to 419,278 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 112,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

