Davidson Investment Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; As Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Shares Declined, Holder Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $643,075

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 391,648 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.19M, down from 403,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 17,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 22,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 154,930 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,320 shares to 281,286 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Lab completes Citoxlab acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories and Toxys Enter Agreement to Offer ToxTracker® in North America – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,890 shares to 255,337 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

