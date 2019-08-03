Davidson Investment Advisors Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Upped by $2.29 Million as Shares Declined; Zoetis (ZTS) Stake Upped by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17M shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 22,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 86,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 64,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares to 11,798 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 14,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,195 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares to 699,086 shares, valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,463 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. $1.23 million worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million.