Davidson Investment Advisors Stake In Alaska Air Group (ALK) Was Raised; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increased Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 53,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 233,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 180,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 1.11 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 6.44M shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares to 239,390 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,778 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 15,698 shares stake. New York-based Shufro Rose & Co Lc has invested 0.13% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cadence Retail Bank Na stated it has 6,099 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 290 shares. 6,161 were accumulated by Hl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 12,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 27,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jag Cap Ltd Company reported 0.17% stake. Howe & Rusling owns 186 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 500 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,824 shares to 105,417 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,245 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

