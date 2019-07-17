Davidson Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Celgene (CELG); Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Boosted by Gladius Capital Management Lp

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 13,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 125,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00M, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 3.38M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. XIE BING also sold $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 86,117 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 34,056 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Victory reported 48,799 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tiedemann Advsr Llc owns 4,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intact Investment Incorporated holds 0.15% or 38,300 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Generation Invest Llp accumulated 5.78 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 41,422 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 209,784 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,394 shares to 145,018 shares, valued at $50.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,733 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,219 shares. Lifeplan Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rampart Mngmt Llc accumulated 8,490 shares. 2,100 are held by Highlander Management Limited Company. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 4,161 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rhenman Prns Asset Mgmt Ab holds 65,698 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 756 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.28% stake. Element Cap Management Ltd Company reported 104,695 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 9,620 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,316 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.79% stake. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 42 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv invested in 9,366 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,033 shares to 287,449 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,247 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).