Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $322,630 as Valuation Rose; Apache (APA) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $431,800

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,390 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 248,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 477,334 shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 5.32 million shares traded or 23.76% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.20 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares to 48,587 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.70M for 30.63 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,594 shares to 8,193 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).