Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $417,075 as Stock Value Rose; Umb Bank N A Lowered Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $1.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 40,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 42,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 11,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 276,525 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 287,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,412 shares to 46,648 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 138,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verus Fincl Prtnrs, Virginia-based fund reported 2,359 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 212,038 shares. First Foundation holds 17,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.23% or 27,747 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,848 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 0.89% or 15,409 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Com holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,934 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability, Louisiana-based fund reported 284,643 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 212,873 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 134,833 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 163,330 shares. Holowesko Prtn Ltd holds 6,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,547 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer Assets Limited Liability Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 2,219 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fayez Sarofim & holds 3,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd invested in 0.09% or 2,190 shares. Eqis Inc owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,655 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 11,142 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 5,207 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.14% or 984 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 14,671 shares. Ycg Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 6,012 shares. Dillon And holds 7,287 shares. Agf Investments reported 1,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 38,385 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11,981 shares to 145,913 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).