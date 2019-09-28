Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $784,620; Shorts at Amci Acquisition – Unit (AMCIU) Lowered By 9.09%

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 14,530 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 684,556 shares with $37.47M value, down from 699,086 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Amci Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:AMCIU) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. AMCIU’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Amci Acquisition Corp – Unit (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s short sellers to cover AMCIU’s short positions. It closed at $10.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company has market cap of $67.78 million.

