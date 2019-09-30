Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) Stake by $2.03 Million; Market Value Declined; Northstar Asset Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 112,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 941,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79 million, up from 829,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 682,768 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,796 shares to 340,180 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM) by 22,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,344 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 468,899 shares. 3,670 are held by Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.07% or 407,632 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 17,043 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 586,662 shares. 979,231 were reported by Northern. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 80,054 shares. Bamco Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Legal And General Group Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 185,925 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 17,438 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 14,580 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 0.04% or 12,150 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

