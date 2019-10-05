Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted Its Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) Holding by $2.03 Million; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Ci Investments Boosted Position by $7.80 Million as Stock Declined

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 75.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 386,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44M, up from 220,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 2.48 million shares traded or 546.42% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 112,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 941,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, up from 829,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 1.14M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,753 shares to 338,895 shares, valued at $45.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,935 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 23,914 shares to 26,486 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FUN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.